Whitewashed Working Space

i’m over the moon excited because this week i had my home studio floors painted white and i’m almost ready for the reveal. i’ve been wanting white floors since before the stone age, and i’m thrilled to finally have my own space so i can make that happen. i want to keep my studio space really minimal — just my mum’s old antique farm table as my desk, a great looking desk chair (on the hunt for that one!) and this vintage long, low walnut bench i have for storing magazines and books. i may put my white armoire back in there, but i love the idea of keeping it really open and spare so that if i need to shoot in there it’s ready to go — an instant photo studio with white walls and whitewashed floors!