When Autumn Comes: 9 Reasons to Look Forward to Fall

In San Francisco, we usually enjoy quite a lovely Indian summer, but for most, September marks the beginning of fall. We know it can be hard to let go of sunny, warm, and long days filled with parks, beaches, and all the other activities of summer, so we've put together nine reminders of why you should be looking forward to fall instead of wistfully wishing for summer to last just one more day. Enjoy this slideshow and as the wind turns chill, shut the windows, stock the wood, put an extra layer on the bed, and settle in for the fall.