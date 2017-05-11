What to See on the Last Day of Dwell on Design New York
Dwell on Design New York commences its third and final day of stimulating discussions and exhibitions at Skylight Clarkson Sq. Join us from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for can't-miss conversations with industry leaders, including Dwell President and CEO Michela O'Connor Abrams, who will share her CEU-accredited New Face of Affluence presentation.
Get your tickets for the show now. For a full list of panelists, see this page of Dwell on Design New York's website.