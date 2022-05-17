Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Wet rooms

The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
The bathroom features a soaking tub by American Standard with Grohe fixtures, including a rain showerhead. Though she's not much of a bath person, she wanted to make it feel like a retreat with a personal spa. “The soothing color palette from Fireclay Tile plus little touches from The Little Market really set the tone...I made sure to include my favorite skincare and haircare products by True Botanicals and Parachute Home. The little bath tub tray has a lovely candle, matches, bath salts, even a little notch to put your glass of wine—everything you need for a long, luxurious bath.” She tops it off with an abundance of fluffy towels from Parachute. A large vanity has Semihandmade walnut covers, connecting the modern bathroom to the wood textures found throughout the cabin.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
Picking the right tile for a trailer floor can be a challenge—tiles need to be a particular size to withstand road vibrations without cracking. So Native Tile made a custom size and custom design for this project. “I spent four hours putting together this puzzle,” says Bolden.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Natural forms and a neutral palette of stucco and wood bring a refined touch to interior spaces.
Khoi describes the split bathroom as the ideal example of the home’s “public/private dichotomy.” A door turns it from a full bath into a powder room.
The bathroom cleverly functions as both a private and public space, thanks to a sliding wall that closes off the bathtub and Linden's vanity.
