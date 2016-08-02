Weizmann House was built in 1937 by Erich Mendelsohn, an acclaimed German architect. Chaim and Vera Weizmann lived in the house from 1937 until 1952, the year that Chaim Weizmann passed away; Vera lived in the house until she passed away in 1966. In her will, Vera bequeathed the house, the collections and the grounds surrounding it, to the State of Israel. In 1999, after an extensive and detailed restoration and preservation process, the house was reopened as a museum; today, one can come and visit the breathtaking gardens, the impressive structure, the elegant furnishings and the unique art collection.

