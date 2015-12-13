Weird, Whimsical Objects from Pop Art's Heyday

The boundaries between art and design have long been tenuous, and in some distinct cases, wholly embraced. “Pop Art Design,” opening December 19 at MCA Chicago (through March 27, 2016), examines the fertile cross-pollination of ideas in the postwar years, during which artists and designers alike placed notions of the object, image, and popular culture under the lens with equal scrutiny and awe. Pairing works by Pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg alongside designs by Gruppo Strum, Superstudio, Eero Aarnio, Studio 65, and more, the exhibition itself will be presented in tandem with a Pop Art survey from MCA’s permanent collection.