Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
c
Collection by
Chase L
Weeks
View
20
Photos
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
We wanted the look of concrete countertops, but did not want the seam in the long island. We selected a water-proof plaster material and had our contractor create these custom countertops.
Every major living space enjoys a panoramic view through south-facing glass to a gently sloping field of rockery and wildflowers planted by the homeowner.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
Entry Atrium - Fire and Water Infinity House
Panoramic view of the cabin
Bathroom Features - Floor to ceiling hand painted acid-etched glass walls. Sculptural Bath and custom designed mirror.
Dining Room
Share