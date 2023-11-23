Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Chase L

Weeks

View 20 Photos
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
We wanted the look of concrete countertops, but did not want the seam in the long island. We selected a water-proof plaster material and had our contractor create these custom countertops.
We wanted the look of concrete countertops, but did not want the seam in the long island. We selected a water-proof plaster material and had our contractor create these custom countertops.
Every major living space enjoys a panoramic view through south-facing glass to a gently sloping field of rockery and wildflowers planted by the homeowner.
Every major living space enjoys a panoramic view through south-facing glass to a gently sloping field of rockery and wildflowers planted by the homeowner.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
Entry Atrium - Fire and Water Infinity House
Entry Atrium - Fire and Water Infinity House
Panoramic view of the cabin
Panoramic view of the cabin
Bathroom Features - Floor to ceiling hand painted acid-etched glass walls. Sculptural Bath and custom designed mirror.
Bathroom Features - Floor to ceiling hand painted acid-etched glass walls. Sculptural Bath and custom designed mirror.
Dining Room
Dining Room