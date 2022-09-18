SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Ong

Water feature

View 4 Photos
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
Another angle of the fountain with copper spouts.
Another angle of the fountain with copper spouts.
The square fountain at the courtyard's center is a modern rendition of a very traditional feature in many Middle Eastern homes.
The square fountain at the courtyard's center is a modern rendition of a very traditional feature in many Middle Eastern homes.