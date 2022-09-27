An installation of Wabi River, a silver-and-gold marbled mural by Calico Wallpaper, cofounded by residents Rachel and Nick Cope, forms a palette of coordinated tones in the living area. Nearly all of the furnishings in the apartment are by friends and peers of the local New York design scene: The daybed sofa is by Farrah Sit, the hand-dyed shibori pillows are by Rebecca Atwood, the coffee table is by Fort Standard, and the incense burner is by Apparatus.