A second bathroom, for guests and the daughter, received a custom vanity and high shelf, as well as distinctive wallpaper.
William Morris wallpaper decorates several of the bedroom walls.
Naturally, the Copes are hands-on with all of the interior touches throughout their home (at one point, they even had a bed frame fashioned from shipping pallets). In the living room, they’ve styled an architectural fragment, sourced from local salvage yard Big Reuse (formerly Build It Green), and re-painted it white to create a striking plant display.
An installation of Wabi River, a silver-and-gold marbled mural by Calico Wallpaper, cofounded by residents Rachel and Nick Cope, forms a palette of coordinated tones in the living area. Nearly all of the furnishings in the apartment are by friends and peers of the local New York design scene: The daybed sofa is by Farrah Sit, the hand-dyed shibori pillows are by Rebecca Atwood, the coffee table is by Fort Standard, and the incense burner is by Apparatus.
In the master bedroom, the owners aligned “Vegetable Tree,” a 1940s wallcovering by Josef Frank that was reissued by Svenskt Tenn, behind a custom headboard in the same pattern.
Nine-year-old Herborg’s ensuite bathroom (previously pictured) matches her bedroom, which is painted almost entirely in Cooking Apple Green by Farrow &amp; Ball. The color was selected by Thurmann-Moe to complement the floral wallpaper—Secret Garden by Cole &amp; Son—which was chosen by Herborg herself. “She is so at one with her room, and it’s so obvious that she is in her own space,” says Thurmann-Moe.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Don't be afraid to use bold wallpaper in a kitchen or bathroom, Atwood says, especially when you can use neutrals to balance out its effect.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
The formerly somber space got a splash of color and whimsy with monkey-themed Savuti wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son. The sofa is from Lazar and the Gilda chair is by Porada.
A custom white oak counter supports a Duravit Vero Vanity undermount sink with a Graff M.E. single handle faucet in matte black mounted at the custom mirror. The wallpaper is Thibaut “Imperial Dragon” in Turquoise.
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
The revamped bar repeats the treatment from the kitchen, including a Fenix cabinet, quartz counter, and Schoolhouse hardware. The wallpaper is the Arcadia Pink Banana Leaf pattern by Kenneth James.
In the foyer, Phillip Jeffries’ tranquil blue Fade Sea Spray wallpaper gives a subtle nod to the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, which guests have views of from the property.
This highly decorative dining room features complementary patterned wallpapers from the 2LG Studio collection for Graham &amp; Brown. "Because ceilings are above your eyeline, using a patterned wallpaper can give life to a space without being overwhelming,
