wallpaper
Naturally, the Copes are hands-on with all of the interior touches throughout their home (at one point, they even had a bed frame fashioned from shipping pallets). In the living room, they’ve styled an architectural fragment, sourced from local salvage yard Big Reuse (formerly Build It Green), and re-painted it white to create a striking plant display.
An installation of Wabi River, a silver-and-gold marbled mural by Calico Wallpaper, cofounded by residents Rachel and Nick Cope, forms a palette of coordinated tones in the living area. Nearly all of the furnishings in the apartment are by friends and peers of the local New York design scene: The daybed sofa is by Farrah Sit, the hand-dyed shibori pillows are by Rebecca Atwood, the coffee table is by Fort Standard, and the incense burner is by Apparatus.
Nine-year-old Herborg’s ensuite bathroom (previously pictured) matches her bedroom, which is painted almost entirely in Cooking Apple Green by Farrow & Ball. The color was selected by Thurmann-Moe to complement the floral wallpaper—Secret Garden by Cole & Son—which was chosen by Herborg herself. “She is so at one with her room, and it’s so obvious that she is in her own space,” says Thurmann-Moe.
