Wallpaper
Large sliding glass doors proffer access to the backyard, and the room is now an informal playroom/hang out space, with built-in buffet cabinets flanking the pocket doors to the dining room, in order to serve drinks or set out food as it's ready. "It's a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area,
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole & Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.