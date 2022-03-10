SubscribeSign In
Large sliding glass doors proffer access to the backyard, and the room is now an informal playroom/hang out space, with built-in buffet cabinets flanking the pocket doors to the dining room, in order to serve drinks or set out food as it's ready. "It's a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area,
The wallpaper in the niche is a remnant from Laura's childhood home. The paint color is "Tissue Pink
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
The architects relocated a powder room there, with Osbourne &amp; Little wallpaper.
The Pacific Northwest wallpaper was designed by Max Humphrey.
The Pacific Northwest wallpaper was designed by Max Humphrey.