SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Wallpaper

View 29 Photos
A kitchen perfect for travel.
A kitchen perfect for travel.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.
“One of the reasons we clicked a lot was because they were really interested in having local furniture designers or craftspeople be involved in the interior design and the furnishings, and I'm always interested in bringing in local talent,” says Joshi-Gupta, who opted for this butterfly wallpaper by designer Sean Yseult, New Orleans local and also the bass player for the band White Zombie.
“One of the reasons we clicked a lot was because they were really interested in having local furniture designers or craftspeople be involved in the interior design and the furnishings, and I'm always interested in bringing in local talent,” says Joshi-Gupta, who opted for this butterfly wallpaper by designer Sean Yseult, New Orleans local and also the bass player for the band White Zombie.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
"They wanted to get rid of the tall bypassing sliding track mirrored closet doors in the primary bedroom and replace them with something more accessible and functional,
"They wanted to get rid of the tall bypassing sliding track mirrored closet doors in the primary bedroom and replace them with something more accessible and functional,
The listing features four bathrooms- three in the main home, and one in the guest house. Here, a playful nautical wallpaper is juxtaposed against a floating marble sink.
The listing features four bathrooms- three in the main home, and one in the guest house. Here, a playful nautical wallpaper is juxtaposed against a floating marble sink.
In a new powder room, the arch mirror with marble shelf is from CB2 and the wallpaper is Finisterra Azurite from Flat Vernacular.
In a new powder room, the arch mirror with marble shelf is from CB2 and the wallpaper is Finisterra Azurite from Flat Vernacular.
The wall behind the bed is covered in gold flecked hand painted wallpaper, Cosmos in Korinthian Sea, by Sarkos. The beechwood and marble nightstands are by Crate and Barrel, and the brass swing arm sconces are from Mitzi Hudson Valley.
The wall behind the bed is covered in gold flecked hand painted wallpaper, Cosmos in Korinthian Sea, by Sarkos. The beechwood and marble nightstands are by Crate and Barrel, and the brass swing arm sconces are from Mitzi Hudson Valley.
Benjamin Moore ‘Dark Burgundy’ paint covers the built-ins, for unexpected contrast with the wallpaper. “It's like a strange color combination that you wouldn't normally expect anybody to be open to, but they were very excited about it,” says Reyes.
Benjamin Moore ‘Dark Burgundy’ paint covers the built-ins, for unexpected contrast with the wallpaper. “It's like a strange color combination that you wouldn't normally expect anybody to be open to, but they were very excited about it,” says Reyes.
Walls painted ‘Bold Blue’ by Benjamin Moore are joined with the rainbow-hued wallpaper. The rug is from NuLoom.
Walls painted ‘Bold Blue’ by Benjamin Moore are joined with the rainbow-hued wallpaper. The rug is from NuLoom.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
On the stone hearth is a "Weekend Update
On the stone hearth is a "Weekend Update
Vibrant artwork, colorful furnishings, and vintage wallpaper can be found in nearly every room.
Vibrant artwork, colorful furnishings, and vintage wallpaper can be found in nearly every room.
Steps from the kitchen is a store-like pantry, which once functioned as a working sound studio. The room is still fully sound-proofed and features a tiny hatch that leads to a secret play area.
Steps from the kitchen is a store-like pantry, which once functioned as a working sound studio. The room is still fully sound-proofed and features a tiny hatch that leads to a secret play area.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
A powder room has Mulberry Torridon Woodsmoke wallpaper, a white oak counter framing a Kohler sink, and brass accents by way of the Watermark faucet and Wo &amp; We light fixture.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.

9 more saves