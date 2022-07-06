Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code
The same granite used to make the dining table also forms the bathroom sink. The walls are covered in plywood, and the floors are pine planks. The band of glass at the top wraps around the cabin.
Strongly contrasting colors were used to differentiate bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bath is awash in reddish hues with a custom freestanding vanity by Studio Bright.
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
A simple bathroom vanity.
Main bathroom
Master bath with contemporary detail and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
The ever-shifting material palette continues in the two bathrooms, which have walls and ceilings with different types of tiles.
Kenter Powder Room
The custom modern steel basin in the kids' bathroom was inspired by schoolyard drinking troughs.
“I have been carting this light around in a box for 10 years...it finally has a home!” says Madeleine of the Jorn Utzon ceiling light in the upstairs powder room.
