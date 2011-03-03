Visiting the Fishers Island House

While reporting the March Profile story about Thomas Phifer (see it online here), I had the opportunity to visit one of his masterworks, the Fishers Island House, located off the coast of Connecticut. Andrew Mazor of Thomas Phifer and Partners, the Project Architect, accompanied me on the day trip. The 4,600-square-foot Fishers Island House is a second home for Tom Armstrong, the director emeritus of the Whitney Museum of American Art, and his wife, Bunty. It's a pavilion-like building surrounded by three acres of lush gardens, and one of the most exquisite houses I've seen.

