Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The prefab's footprint was kept small to better highlight its surroundings. The covered balcony was envisioned as a transitional space between the cabin's interior and the nature it wants you to explore.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
A wood-clad ceiling emphasizes each structure’s radial frame, while the central steel collars are concealed by vertical strips of wood.
Inserting a lightwell above the central stair helped inject a feeling of brightness to the home's core. Now, daylight filters through both levels of the home.