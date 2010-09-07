Venice Biennale: National Pavilions 2

As promised, here is the second part of our grand tour through the national pavilions at the 2010 Venice Biennale. Sejima forecasted well - the strongest crowd-pleasers were not the ones that displayed a rote show-and-tell gallery of their country's own pride-and-joy architects, but of single, strong concepts manifested in forms that interacted with the visitor. For those who might not have made it to Venice, we invite you to peruse (part 1 can be found here) and meet the architecture for yourself.