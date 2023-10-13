SubscribeSign In
In 1979, architect Gary Michael designed a roof structure that mirrors the form of the original house to cover a section of the large ipe deck.
The four-bedroom home was dubbed <i>Sunset Magazine</i>’s “Home of the Year” in 1967 and won the AIA Portland Chapter Award of Merit in 1966.
A sliding glass door connects the tranquil bathing area to a private patio.
A custom vanity separates the sleeping area from the luxurious en suite bath, which includes a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower with a heated floor.
The lower level houses the primary suite with a soaking tub and sauna, as well as three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bookend the open living spaces on the main level and overlook the connecting patios, flooding the interior with forest views.
During the first phase of the renovation by Paul McKean Architecture, the kitchen was fully renovated with quartz countertops, stainless-steel backsplash, and new cabinets with detailing designed to match the original millwork. “Two under-counter KitchenAid refrigerators were added along with a new dishwasher, induction cooktop, and electric oven,” says the listing agent.
Noted Portland architect Richard Campbell designed this two-story residence on a wooded lot in Portland’s Highland Crest neighborhood as his primary home. After it was completed in 1966, the house received a 1979 addition by architect Gary Michael. It was later restored and renovated by Paul McKean Architecture in two phases, from 2011 to 2013 and 2018 through 2019.
From the central kitchen island, there is a continuous line of sight to the garden. “Milli loves her indoor plants,” says builder Hamish White. “The tree views from most windows, and all the indoor plants makes you feel as if nature is never far away.”
The Villacarillos freshened up the exterior with a sleek two-tone facelift. The wood siding is painted Sherwin-Williams Caviar, and the brick is painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
