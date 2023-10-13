Ute way
During the first phase of the renovation by Paul McKean Architecture, the kitchen was fully renovated with quartz countertops, stainless-steel backsplash, and new cabinets with detailing designed to match the original millwork. “Two under-counter KitchenAid refrigerators were added along with a new dishwasher, induction cooktop, and electric oven,” says the listing agent.
Noted Portland architect Richard Campbell designed this two-story residence on a wooded lot in Portland’s Highland Crest neighborhood as his primary home. After it was completed in 1966, the house received a 1979 addition by architect Gary Michael. It was later restored and renovated by Paul McKean Architecture in two phases, from 2011 to 2013 and 2018 through 2019.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
