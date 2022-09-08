SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Peanutgallery

Urban courtyards

View 21 Photos
“This is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior,” says the firm.
“This is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior,” says the firm.
Curved ceilings create a cozy feel, but wall-height windows throughout the L-shaped plan keep the home connected to its courtyard.
Curved ceilings create a cozy feel, but wall-height windows throughout the L-shaped plan keep the home connected to its courtyard.

1 more save