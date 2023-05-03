Dwell House
Collection by
Jennifer Gadiel Design llc
Universal Design
View
6
Photos
A bathroom for a house outside London is fitted with grab bars, as well as a wash-and-dry toilet.
A raised, wall-hung toilet and slip-resistant porcelain tiles will help a client with chronic joint pain to safely use her bathroom if she needs to use a wheelchair in the future.
Emerald-green herringbone tile adds color to the roll-in shower of British TV presenter Sophie Morgan.
The space also offers a built-in bench and a niche for crutches.
A wet room for a client of short stature features a lowered, wall-hung toilet.
