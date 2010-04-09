Überblick by Thomas Heinser

Though the Golden Gate and the Bay Bridge are certainly the most famous, there are in fact seven bridges that span the wide waters of the San Francisco Bay. German photographer Thomas Heinser has spent the last few years photographing them and numerous other epic works of infrastructure in spots as far afield as Portugal and France for the series he calls Überblick. Überblick translates roughly as "over-view" and the show that goes up today, April 9th at Gallery 16 in San Francisco, is an accurate take on both the photographer's aerial vantage point and a greater notion of finding beauty in bridges, cloverleafs, wind turbines, and other bits of infrastructure that are usually passed over in the discussion of architectural aesthetics. Check out the slideshow, and be sure to stop into Gallery 16 between now and May 14th to see Überblick.