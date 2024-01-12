Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by tania

T’s house ideas

View 7 Photos
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.