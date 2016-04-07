Treehouse Extension

The owners of this 1980’s era home were looking for a strikingly modern and natural light filled addition / renovation that would both accommodate a kitchen extension and create open flowing main floor living space connecting their formerly enclosed and separate kitchen and dining areas to their existing vaulted living room. The design reflects the homeowners clean modern aesthetic and reinforces their desire for open living areas with abundant daylight and exterior views.

The design solution encourages a sense of place and responds to the surrounding context by emphasizing visual connections between the exterior and interior, culminating in the orientation of a new kitchen / dining space toward a tree top view to the south-east at the back of the house. It features a new front entry expansion which formally foreshadows the new kitchen addition at the rear. It includes a new modern kitchen and master bath, as well as a new mud room and laundry room. Natural daylight and access to exterior views were increased thru the addition of floor to ceiling windows & sliding doors, skylights, cable rails, and strategically re-built exterior decks.

Location: Minnetonka, MN

Original Size: 1,828 SF

Size with Addition: 2,007 SF

Completed: June 2012

2014 RAVE AWARD WINNER