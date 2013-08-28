Tips for Creating a Well-Designed Bathroom

Dwell-approved tips for designing a modern, functional, and harmonious home bathroom.

Great bath design succeeds when people think about how they want to live and function in their private sanctum. Everything is critical to the vision the owner/design professional wants to create in this very personal space. It is all about creating a wish list along with the basics that will allow you to create the outline to proceed. As with all good design, a great bath needs expertise, knowledge and planning. A functioning, well designed and beautiful bathroom is a true luxury. Here, we present ten tips from an interior design pro on how to deck out your bathroom in style.