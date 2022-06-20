SubscribeSign In
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
The home's single bathroom contains tile by Daltile, quartz counters, and custom-built walnut cabinets.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Antique furniture, oversize oil paintings, and bombastic statues adorn the common areas, while Art Deco motifs and references carry through in the bedrooms and suites.
Four suites feature a clawfoot bathtub at the center of the room.
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
The subway tiles in the bathroom echo the pattern of the bricks elsewhere in the house. Strategically placed windows let the daylight flow in, even during bath time.
The light and airy kitchen features a gently curved hood and island, which echo the design play throughout the house. Appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel are hidden behind custom fronts for a clean and streamlined aesthetic in what is a functional, but compact, space.
The guest house's full bathroom, has a walk in shower and appliances with gold finishes
The primary bathroom in black and white is fully tiled in opposing brick and hexagonal shapes that widen the space. The shower features a lovely tiled bench beside one of the second floor windows.
The dining room features double height ceilings and accompanying double height floor-to-ceiling window.
The kitchen, although embellished in antiquity, is decked with sought after culinary technologies; including a 7ft Lacanche range, custom inset cabinetry with solid brass hardware, Italian marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two dishwashers, and an under-counter ice machine, wine refrigerator, and custom built-in wood burning pizza oven.
"Expertly mixing modern & antique elements, you'll find 16ft vaulted ceilings in the jaw-dropping kitchen & salvaged hand-hewn beams".
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
