Tiles
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
The kitchen, although embellished in antiquity, is decked with sought after culinary technologies; including a 7ft Lacanche range, custom inset cabinetry with solid brass hardware, Italian marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two dishwashers, and an under-counter ice machine, wine refrigerator, and custom built-in wood burning pizza oven.
128 more saves