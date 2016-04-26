TYPE: Tile table

DATE

October 2014

MATERIALS

Linoleum, steel

DIMENSIONS

90 x 180 cm

INFO

Tile Table 04 is a collaboration with furniture designer Chris L. Halstrøm, in which we have transferred the colourful decoration of a table cloth down in the table surface.

The tile table has four reversible tiles of linoleum. By turning over the tiles with a total of eight colours you can change the pattern and rhythm of the surface of the table.

Thank you FORBO Denmark for sponsoring the linoleum.

Exhibited at SUPEROBJEKT GALLERY

24. Oktober - 25. November 2014