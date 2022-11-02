Tile
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
