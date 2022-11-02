SubscribeSign In
The floor throughout the home is white oak, and the yellow bath tile is from Heath in California.
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
Bathroom tiles continue the visual theme of warm terra-cotta-like tones, embellished by gold-finished faucets.
The primary bath features a Kaldewei bathtub and custom shower artwork by Sara Bright.
The kitchen evokes warm, modern flair with wooden cabinetry and a colorful backsplash.
Fireplace room
Inspired by the house’s California ranch setting and the natural brush of the surrounding foothills, the designer papered one of the walls in the primary bathroom with geometric-patterned wallcovering by Kelly Wearstler for Kravet.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Each of the two bathrooms were fully remodeled and now feature new flooring and fixtures.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
A custom white oak cabinet is topped with Grigio Versilla Marble. The floors are terrazzo by Cle Tile, and the sconce is Allied Maker.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
