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The renovated bathroom replaced the former bathtub with a walk-in shower. The floor is by Concrete Collaborative, which is beneath a West Elm vanity.
The renovated bathroom replaced the former bathtub with a walk-in shower. The floor is by Concrete Collaborative, which is beneath a West Elm vanity.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
In a Cape Town suburb known for its views of Table Mountain, architect Liani Douglas transformed a rundown, 80-year-old cottage into a house for her friend, Derek White, that embodies their shared design sensibilities. In the leafy neighborhood, the house announces itself with a pair of arched doorways at the front gate and the entry.
The pendants are by Matter Made.
The pendants are by Matter Made.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.

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