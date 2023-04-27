The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.
The remodeled kitchen offers a whole corner of glass, and continues as a backsplash beneath the new cabinetry.