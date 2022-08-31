TILE
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.