SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Naomi Stark

TILE

View 8 Photos
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
Luceplan Counterbalance floor lamp and Ditre Italia sofa.
Patterned porcelain floor tiles add an unexpected pop in the bathroom.
Patterned porcelain floor tiles add an unexpected pop in the bathroom.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.