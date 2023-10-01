SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Tile

View 6 Photos
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
A Southern California kitchen features oak timber cabinetry and quartzite countertops.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
View Through Center
View Through Center
In the kitchen, a crisp white VOD tap pops against the warm plaster walls.
In the kitchen, a crisp white VOD tap pops against the warm plaster walls.
Pine plywood sourced from Specialised Panel Products has been fitted between the dining rafters and under the kitchen rafters, as well as in door frames throughout the ground floor.
Pine plywood sourced from Specialised Panel Products has been fitted between the dining rafters and under the kitchen rafters, as well as in door frames throughout the ground floor.