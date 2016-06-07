The IC Family

With the IC Lights, designer Michael Anastassiades attempts to encapsulate the movement of a juggler as he makes a ball move with ease and balances it at startling angles. The designer’s love of industrial simplicity is showcased in these lights and how he likens the design to a juggling act in which both sphere and baton are skillfully balanced.

On the other hand, the letters 'IC' denote the identity code used to evaluate immigrants entering the UK. This component of balance also relates to the lives of these immigrants as they juggle to adjust to a new society and its demands.