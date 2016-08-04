The Eclectic 2016 Collection From Colonel

French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized. The new pieces evoke feelings of travel with a range of influences that include 1930s architecture, African art, and geometry. Mixing a vibrant and subdued palette with graphic patterns, the furniture and objects expand their range of signature, unforgettable collections.