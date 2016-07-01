The Best View In Austin, TX

With one of the best views in Austin, TX this project takes advantage of Hill Country views as well as a view of Downtown Austin. Every product selection, from the decking to the railing, was chosen with the incredible view in mind. The feature boards add interest to the expansive deck, and the bronze pencil railing is a great transparent alternative to cable railing, at about half the cost. Built by Austin Deck Company, the attention to detail sets this outdoor space apart.