The Best Dining Room Inspo to Steal from Our Favorite Eateries

"Steal from the best" is an adage we're bringing straight to the dinner table. Taking cues from some of the most impeccably turned-out eateries the world over, we're currently culling inspiration from true professionals. From the edited sophistication of a modern Italian aesthetic to the decadent femininity of Parisian cool, these incredible dining environments are enough to get anyone in the mood to redecorate. Bring home these artful design tips and your next meal will feel like a destination in its own right.