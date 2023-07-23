SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by stephen mullens

Taos

View 52 Photos
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
All CABN homes are smart home managed to allow for worry-free living. "5 years ago, you would need to be at least a hobbyist of have an understanding of how these net-zero homes operate but here, we've done all the work for you - it's all cohesive, 'plugged in' and you can move in immediately,
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
In the en-suite bathroom of a California vacation home, the walls and the shower are coated in tadelakt, reflecting the owners' inspiration from the local landscape and travels abroad.
We hand-stapled every saguaro rib to the outdoor ceiling. It was a long process, but we think it was worth it.
We hand-stapled every saguaro rib to the outdoor ceiling. It was a long process, but we think it was worth it.
The floor color changes with the mood of the desert throughout the day. We used Topciment for both the fireplace and the floor.
The floor color changes with the mood of the desert throughout the day. We used Topciment for both the fireplace and the floor.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
The completed frame of Desert Wild.
The completed frame of Desert Wild.
Natalie helps frame in the desert heat of July.
Natalie helps frame in the desert heat of July.
Mike’s crew works on the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired adobe fireplace.
Mike’s crew works on the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired adobe fireplace.
Antique brass door locks and handmade, terra-cotta brick tiles were shipped from a local hardware store in Marrakech, Morocco.
Antique brass door locks and handmade, terra-cotta brick tiles were shipped from a local hardware store in Marrakech, Morocco.
Step through the plaster arch, close the curtains, and gaze out to the cactus garden (wine optional).
Step through the plaster arch, close the curtains, and gaze out to the cactus garden (wine optional).
Natalie dreams up interior details while waiting for the permits to get approved.
Natalie dreams up interior details while waiting for the permits to get approved.
At the rear of the home, a covered dining space also features saguaro-rib ceilings and plaster bench seats. Pendants and throw pillows sourced from markets in Mexico and Marrakech adorn the area.
At the rear of the home, a covered dining space also features saguaro-rib ceilings and plaster bench seats. Pendants and throw pillows sourced from markets in Mexico and Marrakech adorn the area.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
The spacious covered patio at the front of the home features a tactile, saguaro-rib ceiling, built-in plaster seating, and a swing chair perfect for taking in sweeping, sunset views.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.

32 more saves