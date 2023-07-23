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Collection by stephen mullens

Taos

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Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe</span> warms the living room and the upstairs master bedroom. Extra heating, if needed, is supplied by an underfloor system.
A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe
Cross ventilation and ceiling fans cool the ground floor.
Cross ventilation and ceiling fans cool the ground floor.
The owner of the home plans to avoid clutter and keep the decor simple and elegant.
The owner of the home plans to avoid clutter and keep the decor simple and elegant.
When concrete trucks couldn't reach the addition site, the team switched to a pier-and-beam construction method with AAC [autoclaved aerated concrete] floor panels.
When concrete trucks couldn't reach the addition site, the team switched to a pier-and-beam construction method with AAC [autoclaved aerated concrete] floor panels.
The house was designed to capture views of the adjacent national park.
The house was designed to capture views of the adjacent national park.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
The new kitchenette in the downstairs guest suite makes for easy outdoor dining and entertaining.
The new kitchenette in the downstairs guest suite makes for easy outdoor dining and entertaining.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
Displaying functional kitchen objects on the open steel shelving offers moments of visual interest in the otherwise muted kitchen.
Displaying functional kitchen objects on the open steel shelving offers moments of visual interest in the otherwise muted kitchen.
A custom steel shelf above the new Bosch cooktop provides storage and display space, while remaining visually minimal.
A custom steel shelf above the new Bosch cooktop provides storage and display space, while remaining visually minimal.

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