Taos
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
CACN offers four model types. Pictured here is their MOR.II - a one bedroom unit with 540 square feet plus a 300 square feet wraparound deck.
Over the course of 10 months, Louis Litrenta and Natalie Saunders built this Georgia O’Keefe–inspired vacation home, which is filled with items from their travels and elements inspired by the local landscape. The interiors have a simple material palette of plaster, microcement, and wood—which keeps the focus on the desert views. A small, open floor plan makes efficient use of space, and the bedrooms are located on either side of the residence to provide privacy.
