Talking Products: 5 Interviews with Design Luminaries

From flatware to furniture, the products we interact with every day have an impact on our lives. We think about them every day as we scour the globe for the objects and ideas that move the design world. Along the way we've had amazing conversations with designers of all stripes, from legends like Dieter Rams to contemporary master Jonathan Adler. Here are five of our favorite interviews on product design, creativity, and what it takes to make a design last.

Main image credit: opensourceaway