Table Shedding is inspired on how certain animals, like snakes, shed off their skin as a renovation process, leaving the old shell behind: "...The snake crawled out of its old remains, proudly wearing a new skin, so soft, smooth. For a moment it stared back and recognized something of its old self laying on the ground..."

This project was developed with the support of Dupont® Mexico.

Materials: Corian

Dimensions: 55 x 50 x 53 cms

Year of production: 2008