Collection by Liliana Ovalle
Table Shedding
Table Shedding is inspired on how certain animals, like snakes, shed off their skin as a renovation process, leaving the old shell behind: "...The snake crawled out of its old remains, proudly wearing a new skin, so soft, smooth. For a moment it stared back and recognized something of its old self laying on the ground..."
This project was developed with the support of Dupont® Mexico.
Materials: Corian
Dimensions: 55 x 50 x 53 cms
Year of production: 2008