SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jean-Vivier Lévesque

Table

View 11 Photos
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
The black-stained oak walls are meant to blur the limits between the public and private areas.
The black-stained oak walls are meant to blur the limits between the public and private areas.
Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
Brass cladding on the structural column inserted in the center of the living area turns an obstruction into a visual feature.
The addition’s pitched roofline matches the form of the original 1820s farmhouse.
The addition’s pitched roofline matches the form of the original 1820s farmhouse.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.
The maple farmhouse table doubles as a kitchen island. The custom sink can be used as a perch for the cutting board, and a small tabletop garden provides herbs for cooking.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.