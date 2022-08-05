The powder room—which features Photowall wallpaper, a glitzy Restoration Hardware chandelier, and a concrete sink—provides an opportunity for glamour.
Shades by the Shade Store hang in the living room.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
For the couple’s shared office, which is windowless, the team installed backlit panels to give the illusion of daylight entering the room.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
The master bathroom's double-sink vanity
The China White paint on the pine paneling pairs well with the unfinished trim and the linen Tuft & Needle duvet.
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Floor Plan of Beaver Creek Cabin by Outside Architecture
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.