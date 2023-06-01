SubscribeSign In
e

Sun room

View 5 Photos
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
The new cedar will age naturally, gaining a silver patina over time. The garage was refaced with stucco.
The new cedar will age naturally, gaining a silver patina over time. The garage was refaced with stucco.
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.