Summit Nesting Tables

Stacked to build a summit or nested to create plateaus, this set

of multifunctional tables can also be used as shelving or as benches. The apex of the legs meets the table top in a unique joint, creating a strong and sturdy connection that can support plants, pottery or persons.

Constructed in solid ash, the tables possess an understated elegance that will compliment a wide variety of settings.

Large 40"L x 15"D x 17"H

Medium 34"L x 11"D x 14"H

Small 28"L x 7"D x 11"H

Prototype - Seeking producer/manufacturer however limited production is available.