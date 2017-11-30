Sublime Soho Style by Cass Calder Smith

"Merging two adjacent condominium units on the twelfth floor of a West SOHO mid-rise building, my goal was to create a sublime and minimalist New York City home with great
light, excellent views, and tranquil space. The furnishings are a mix of new and vintage for an elegant, sophisticated interior."
Cass Calder Smith established the architectural firm that bears his name in 1990. Born in 1961, Smith earned his Bachelor and Master of Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley. Firmly based in the modernist idiom, Smith draws inspiration from history’s great architects and cities as well as the epic filmmakers of the last century. Bold imagery and intricate detail are characteristic of his designs balanced with experience and common sense.