Styled by Sarah Parker

Color. Curiosities. A challenge. These are some of London-based set designer and prop stylist Sarah Parker's likes. Her style could best be described as a more stylized Things Organized Neatly, where everything from food to shiny objects gets the Parker treatment. Objects are painstakingly arranged with not a hair out of place and color gets carefully integrated into each scene. Her growing list of clients includes the British Fashion Council, men's fashion e-commerce site Mr. Porter, and Honda. Click through the slideshow to take a peek inside the meticulously-designed world of Sarah Parker.