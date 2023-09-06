Dwell House
Collection by
eric blumberg
Study Low Shelves
View
4
Photos
Rakks shelves in the primary bedroom hold many books, including those written by James.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
