Collection by eric blumberg

Study Low Shelves

Rakks shelves in the primary bedroom hold many books, including those written by James.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
