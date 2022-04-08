Despite its small footprint, the flexible, multi-purpose space includes bike storage and a niche for storing weights.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
The office/library acts as a transition area that “slows the separation” between the main living spaces and the primary bedroom, says Sean.
The room is painted Farrow & Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
The pink and blue color scheme was influenced by the couple’s Kandinsky print. “I have carried around dozens of books to the many places I've lived for a long time,” says Rachel, who now has a home for the collection here.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass, and shou sugi ban–treated cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington, DC.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
LH11 Helix pendant light by Brightbound + Windy Chien.
Hanging bookshelves in the writing nook add another element of warmth to Julie's special place.