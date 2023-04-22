New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Robert Wade
Storage
Designed by Alex de Rijke of dRMM Architects, the Sliding House puts a fresh spin on country living.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
