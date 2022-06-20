SubscribeSign In
Stonework

Architects William Ruhl and Sandra Jahnes turned Paula Chauncey’s Cambridge office into a live/work space with a new second floor for bedrooms, a bathroom, and a library.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Woodcraft Mobiliar created built-in cabinetry in almost every room of the home, keeping furniture needs to a minimum.
The little blue pulls on the built-in timber cabinetry were sourced from a local maker in a hue specifically chosen to match the bricks.
An acoustic ceiling balances out the sound that might otherwise bounce off of the concrete floor and brick wall during a rousing dinner party. (Bonus: The sound-dampening holes in the ceiling panels add a hit of pattern.)
The project’s signature material was discovered on a trip to a recycled brick yard, where Welsch and the homeowners found light, cream-colored bricks and fell in love. "It was a decision made on the spot," explains Welsch. The original plan was to find darker materials that would make the home feel more cozy and cave-like, but the way these bricks reflected the sunlight was just irresistible. "You don’t necessarily expect that soft light feeling from a material like brick."
For the exterior, a mix of materials work together: the brick of the new house, the weatherboard of the previous house, and a timber screen to connect them. "It’s a link between old and new," says Welsch.
The exterior of the home, with its playful sprinkle of blue and white bricks, matches the interior finish, creating a connection between indoors and outdoors.
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
Solar panels line the roof to soak up the Australian sun. The home doesn’t use any gas—the cooktop is induction, and heating and hot water come from a heat pump.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
