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g
Collection by
GREGORY CHATZIPANAGIOTOU
STEEL STRUCTURES
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22
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Set at the foot of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, the steel-and-glass home is suspended on pilotis to capture views of the desert landscape.
The architects retained the previous deck’s footprint but updated it with ipe boards. The sconces on both levels are the Bower model from Schoolhouse Electric.
A fully equipped gym encased in glass awaits atop of the carriage house, across the courtyard.
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