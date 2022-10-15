The stairwell features mesh, a product actually used in landscaping. "It stretches so we quite liked it because it was agricultural and referenced rural fencing that you see outside. It's almost like chicken wire fencing,
Biophilic design prefers natural over synthetic materials, as human beings innately feel more at ease with the former. In this house in Israel, the limestone walls are recycled from dismantled houses in the region. The stone staircase is original.
At the taller end of the 2,575-square-foot house, a second story holds two bedrooms, one of which Justine uses as a music room and office.
“The house has all the makings of a home, but it’s also an artistic expression and statement,” says Justine.
Jinhee and John, looking east from the dual-story roof deck. The door behind Jinhee leads to the top floor of Andy Hong’s unit, where a bar fridge contains wine ready for parties. In the background is the boxy form of a traditional triple-decker.
Central Area Home
A narrow staircase connects the main floor with the pod’s upper level and intersects the entryway to form another captivating, carved-out space.
The home's street-facing slatted-wood facade hides a stairway for the guest suite above.
The stairs are hidden behind a core wood block with a high gloss finish for a mirror-like reflection. Fortuitously, there is a window at the top of each run. "They're not perfectly aligned, but they bring light down at every level,
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
A concrete staircase leads to a newly added mezzanine that contains Onur and Alix’s bathroom and a small sauna. A gloss-sealed MDF closet doubles as a headboard for the couple’s floating concrete bed. Behind the closet is the girls’ bedroom and bath.