stairways
Sinking the floor level meant the couple couldn’t have a raised ventilated floor, they had to have a ground bearing slab made up of a layer of concrete slab, insulation and then concrete screed above. Rather than add another layer of flooring on top, Christian and Faye decided to stick with the polished concrete floor, which reduced extra labour and material costs.
The design intention was to keep the stair as simple and understated as possible. It's crafted from plate steel stringers and blackbutt timber treads. A central steel truss "hovers" between the stair flights and includes blackbutt uprights. A pivoting door beneath the stair opens out to the courtyard.
17 more saves