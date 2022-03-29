SubscribeSign In
Sinking the floor level meant the couple couldn’t have a raised ventilated floor, they had to have a ground bearing slab made up of a layer of concrete slab, insulation and then concrete screed above. Rather than add another layer of flooring on top, Christian and Faye decided to stick with the polished concrete floor, which reduced extra labour and material costs.
A wood-burning stove keeps the well-insulated cabin warm in winter. To the right is the alternating tread staircase that leads to the mezzanine.
If you have an underutilized space in your home (like underneath a staircase), consider turning it into an indoor garden.
Herringbone floors and a board-formed concrete wall create a linear motif in the second-floor stairwell.
A closer look at the sculptural steel stair connecting the two main levels.
The central stair sits against a three-story mahogany cabinet that houses a powder room, a study, and a multitude of closets.
The stair features a steel balustrade and floating timber treads.
To maximize functionality in the compact space, the staircase, kitchen, and storage area were all combined into one unit. Simple wood joinery conceals integrated storage below the wood stair treads and the perforated steel screen.
The Newry House is all about playful moments of discovery and delight for this growing family.
A perforated metal screen acts as a guardrail for the interior stair while introducing another layer of light filtration.
The sculptural wall sconces are by Guy Bareff.
The pared-back, triple-height hallway, lit from above, acts an internal courtyard.
The design intention was to keep the stair as simple and understated as possible. It's crafted from plate steel stringers and blackbutt timber treads. A central steel truss "hovers" between the stair flights and includes blackbutt uprights. A pivoting door beneath the stair opens out to the courtyard.
A skylight floods the central stair with natural light. Partly perforated treads let daylight filter through multiple floors.
The stairwell features mesh, a product actually used in landscaping. "It stretches so we quite liked it because it was agricultural and referenced rural fencing that you see outside. It's almost like chicken wire fencing,
