The architects gave the new oak and steel staircase pride of place. The stairway leading down goes to the garage level, where the team installed a den and laundry facilities, as well as a full bath for rinsing off after a surf session.
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.