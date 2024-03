The expanded dining room has new sliding doors that connect it with the garden. The threshold is seamless for easy indoor/outdoor access. The wood-clad wall on the left contains storage for the kitchen as well as the living room. An Arrangements pendant by Flos hangs above a custom table by Mark Albrecht and Nobel Soft side chairs designed by Gino Carollo. A photograph by Michael Light is fixed above a custom console by Bjørn Design. The woven Ortigia chairs are by Flexform.